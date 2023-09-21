Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady all belong to the same mutual admiration society -- in the end, a source tells ET, they all wish each other happiness.

The source says the Oscar-nominated actor and the Russian model "have a good, healthy co-parenting relationship." And the evidence is there. Just last month, the friendly exes proved just how friendly they are as they vacationed and caught some rays together.

"They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter," says the source, in reference to their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

As for Shayk's rumored relationship with the NFL great, the source tells ET that Cooper "isn’t affected by Irina's dating life. He's a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn't bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there's no threat there."

And, for what it's worth, a source previously told ET that Brady's ex, Gisele Bündchen, also "isn't thinking about what Tom is doing in his romantic life" and, instead, "she's focused on their children, co-parenting, and maintaining a good environment for everyone." Brady and Bündchen share two children -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11. Brady also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Cooper, 48, and Shayk, 37, called it quits in 2019, after dating for four years. While on vacation last month, Shayk carefully covered up her bare chest with her arm in the photos, while also rocking some dark bikini bottoms and what appears to be a sweater wrapped around her waist. Not to be outdone, Cooper also went shirtless while on a kayak.

Earlier this month, Brady and Shayk were seen at his Tribeca apartment. An eyewitness told ET that after attending the Michael Kors fashion show, Shayk was the first to arrive at Brady's apartment around 11 a.m., but stayed in her chauffeured SUV for about 20 minutes. Once the former NFL star arrived and entered the building, Shayk followed suit a few minutes later.

"She waited and did not go in with him," the eyewitness added. "They are definitely trying to be discreet and not be seen together." ET was told the couple spent the rest of the afternoon holed up inside his place.

That Tribeca outing comes after Brady and Shayk spent time together at a swanky London hotel early last month.

Neither Brady nor Shayk have commented on the romance rumors.

