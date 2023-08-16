Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are taking their rumored romance global. The stars were spotted as they "holed up" at a swanky London hotel earlier this week, with a source telling ET that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together."

Brady arrived at London's luxury The Twenty Two hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, having traveled from Birmingham where he watched Birmingham City -- the second-tier English soccer team for which he's a minority investor -- face off against Leeds United. The following morning, Shayk was seen exiting the same hotel at 9:30 a.m. and returning at 11:15 a.m. She appeared to be keeping a low profile, wearing large sunglasses while taking a phone call.

Both Brady and Shayk were seen leaving the hotel on Tuesday, five minutes apart, using separate exits.

A source tells ET that the pair barely left their room and ordered room service to avoid being seen.

"They were trying to keep their stay top secret. They stayed in the room pretty much the whole time. Tom didn’t leave at all, and Irina only went out once. They went to great lengths to make sure they weren’t seen together. They didn’t go anywhere together and were using different exits at the hotel," the source said. "It was all carefully orchestrated."

The source added, "They definitely seemed keen to keep their romance under wraps as much as possible."

ET has reached out to reps for Brady and Shayk for comment.

Brady and Shayk's rendezvous comes following a sighting in Los Angeles last month, when the 46-year-old retired athlete and the 37-year-old model were spotted together at Brady's home in photos obtained by TMZ.

Brady was spotted picking Shayk up at the Hotel Bel-Air on a Friday and taking her to his home. The outlet reported that Shayk didn't leave Brady's home until the next morning.

The same situation happened the next day, implying the A-list pair spent the majority of the weekend together. Brady was also photographed caressing Shayk's face while they were in his car together.

A source told ET at the time, "Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great."

The source noted that the pair "spent time together" in June while attending the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardina, and that they "hit it off."

"The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together," the source said, "but it's not too serious."

Shayk was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper and the exes share 6-year-old daughter Lea. More recently, she's been linked to Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brady finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. Together they share 13-year-old son Benjamin, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

After Brady and Bündchen went their separate ways, he was briefly linked to Kim Kardashian, though a source told ET in July that the two A-listers were just "friendly."

"There isn’t anything romantic going on between them," the source previously told ET. "Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer."

Meanwhile, Bündchen spoke out earlier this month about how she is handling her split from the NFL star.

"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she told Vogue Brazil, translated from Portuguese. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

Despite the end of their relationship, there's still support. Brady recently shared pictures featuring his and Bündchen's daughter, Vivian, and his son, Jack, from a trip to Africa.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life," the former NFL quarterback wrote in part.

Showing her love and subtle support, Bündchen commented on the post by leaving a praying hand emoji.

In June, Brady opened up to ET about co-parenting with his ex-wife and how they are able to make it work.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady shared. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

