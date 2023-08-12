Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK Concert and Then Pokes Fun at Himself
Tom Brady is a #GirlDad with dad jokes!
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted at a BLACKPINK concert Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he chaperoned his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, and her friends. No doubt the kiddo and her crew had a blast soaking up the K-pop sensation -- comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa -- at the sold-out concert.
As for Brady, he looked like every other dad accompanying their child to a concert. He was photographed by a fan standing and looking up at the stage. He donned a black hat with his "TB" logo and a white T-shirt.
While he managed to avoid looking like all the other meme-worthy dads waiting for their daughters to exit a concert, Brady -- who shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen -- still found a way to poke fun at himself. After the popular Pop Base account tweeted the fan's photo, Brady on Saturday responded saying, "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂."
Where's the lie?!
BLACKPINK is set to perform again Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, where Brady has an all-time 9-3 record (10-3 if you count his outing with Vivian) after 23 glorious seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired -- for good! -- in February.
The K-pop group's tour will also take them to Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. And speaking of racking up serious travel miles, Brady's doing exactly that this weekend. After taking Vivian to the BLACKPINK concert, Brady hopped on a jet and hit up Birmingham, England for a Birmingham City FC-Leeds United soccer match.
BC scored the lone
touchdown goal in stoppage time for a 1-0 win. Brady for the win!
