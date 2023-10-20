Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid looked like they were enjoying a glorious feeling while walking in the rain, sans umbrella.

The 48-year-old actor and 28-year-old model were spotted together Friday taking a stroll in New York City. No word if they were laughing at the clouds, but there was definitely something to smile about on the romantic walk. Gigi donned a long black coat over her getup, along with a scarf, beanie and shades.

Meanwhile, Bradley looked comfy as one can be and he didn't at all seem bothered getting soaked by the rain. He opted for some white and black Jordans, black sweats (sagging a bit and enough to expose his neon green Ellen DeGeneres underwear) and a blue sweater. Bradley and Gigi chatted along the way and appeared to be enjoying the stroll.

The outing comes less than two weeks after the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the runway model were spotted driving together through the streets of the Big Apple, with Bradley behind the wheel. Bradley was then spotted with a heavy backpack while also carrying a duffle bag.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Just days prior, Bradley and Gigi were spotted out having dinner at Via Carota. That sighting came a few months after she was last spotted out with Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom she was first romantically linked in September 2022. The rumored pair kept things very private, and a source told ET in July that Gigi's first priority was parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

Earlier this month, a source told ET, "Gigi and Bradley are hanging out casually, but they have known each other for a while."

"They share a lot of mutual friends and this isn’t the first time that they've spent time together," the source added. "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters. They feel comfortable around each other."

Bradley split from model Irina Shayk in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

