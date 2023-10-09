Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid appear to be spending more time together in New York City.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the runway model were spotted driving together through the streets of the Big Apple on Sunday, with Cooper behind the wheel.

Hadid, 28, looked stylish as she stepped out of the dark vehicle, rocking black jeans and an off-white sweater, and carrying a cream-colored clutch.

Meanwhile, Cooper, 48, looked like he was gearing up for a hike, rocking a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans -- as well as a ballcap and dark shades -- and sporting a heavy backpack while carrying a duffle bag.

THE IMAGE DIRECT

The outing comes just three days after the actor and the model stepped out together for dinner in New York City on Thursday.

THE IMAGE DIRECT

The pair was photographed getting into the same car and driving off following their evening at Via Carota, sparking the initial romance rumors.

The sighting comes a few months after Hadid was last spotted out with Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom she was first romantically linked in September 2022. The rumored pair kept things very private, and a source told ET in July that Hadid's first priority was parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

For his part, Cooper split from model Irina Shayk in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

"They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter," a source told ET last month, in reference to Cooper's reaction to new romance rumors between Shayk and Tom Brady.

"[Bradley] isn’t affected by Irina's dating life," the source continued. "He's a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn't bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there's no threat there."

