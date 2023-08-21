Bradley Cooper Opens Up About His Sobriety: 'I Was Lucky'
Men of the Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Bradley Cooper and More …
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Their Titles on Royal Family…
Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Sa…
Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones on Making History With First Father…
Taylor Swift Steps Out for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s …
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
How Travis Barker Is Catering to Kourtney Kardashian During Her …
Jonas Brothers on Tour Essentials, Dad Life and Dream Collabs | …
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Bradley Cooper is getting candid about his sobriety. The 48-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge and addressed his nearly two-decade journey of being sober.
Cooper was asked at one point whether he had experienced "wild years" in the early days of his fame.
"The Hangover was pretty career changing," he answered Grylls. "I was 36 when that happened so I was already in the game for 10 years just banging around, so I didn’t get lost in fame. In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame, though."
He continued, "But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I've been very lucky."
Cooper went on to share how his past experience with addiction helped to shape his performance as rocker Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born.
"It made it easier to be able to really enter in there," he said.
"And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go," Cooper added. "I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."
Cooper also issued a rare comment on his own experience with fatherhood, relaying how the death of his own father, Charles, affected his parenting style and approach to life. The star shares daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk.
"I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow," he said. "To help unburden her with any of my bulls**t."
"That’s one of the best things you can do for Lea, isn’t it?" Grylls asked.
"And for me," the actor responded, adding, "It’s for me too. It just makes life much better."
Since welcoming their child, both Shayk and Cooper have kept Lea largely out of the spotlight. After four years, the duo called it quits in 2019 but remain close friends and co-parents. In recent weeks, romance rumors have swirled around Shayk as she's been linked to Tom Brady.
For his part, Cooper is gearing up for the release of his new film, Maestro, about the life and loves of legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Following the release of a teaser trailer for the project, controversy has picked up surrounding Cooper's use of a prosthetic nose in his portrayal.
Bernstein's three children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein, released a statement on social media just last week in defense of the film, which Cooper also co-wrote and directed, with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg producing.
"At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia," they wrote in part. "We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can't wait for the world to see his creation."
Maestro is set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival before its limited theatrical release in select theaters on Nov. 22 and its Netflix premiere on Dec. 20.
RELATED CONTENT:
Leonard Bernstein's Family Defends Bradley Cooper's Look in 'Maestro'
Bradley Cooper Embodies Leonard Bernstein in 'Maestro' Teaser
Bradley Cooper Makes Rare Comment About Fatherhood and Daughter Lea
Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Moment at 2023 Met Gala
Bradley Cooper Says He 'Cried Pretty Hard' Watching 'Guardians Vol. 3'
Irina Shayk on What She's Teaching Her Daughter About Beauty
Related Gallery