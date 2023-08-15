The life of one of the greatest composers of all time is coming to the big screen. In Maestro, Bradley Cooper embodies Leonard Bernstein, the first American conductor to receive international acclaim and the composer of operas, symphonies, and the beloved Broadway musical West Side Story.

The film, co-written and directed by Cooper, and produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, centers on Bernstein's marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. The pair, who married in 1951, had a "strong connection," which is evident in the teaser -- though flashes to moments throughout their relationship reveal the emotional roller coaster it truly was. Bernstein had affairs with both men and women, leaving Montealegre for a time in 1976 to live with music scholar Tom Cothran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Gideon Glick).

However, when Montealegre was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1977, Bernstein returned to her, living with and caring for her until her death in 1978.

Watch the teaser below:

The film also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, Sam Nivola and Alexa Swinton.

Maestro is set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, before its limited theatrical release on Nov. 22 and Netflix premiere on Dec. 20.

