Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in first-look photos from the set of his new Netflix biopic, Maestro. The photos see Cooper aged-up as he plays both older and younger versions of the famed American conductor.

The shots also see Cooper alongside fellow Oscar nominee, Carey Mulligan, who plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke also star in drama.

In addition to starring in the film, Cooper is directing the biopic, with Maestro marking his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born.

He's also producing the project alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter, Josh Singer.

The biopic will span more than 30 years, as it looks at Bernstein's career, from his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25 -- a feat that landed him on the front page of The New York Times -- to the controversy he faced as an activist in the civil rights movement, and as an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam war. Best known for creating the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront and creating the legendary music for West Side Story, the film will also examine the complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife.

Per Deadline, production on Maestro began in recent months, and the movie is expected to be released in 2023.

