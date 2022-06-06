Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer Kiss on Set of 'Maestro': PICS

More photos have emerged from the set of Bradley Cooper's new Netflix biopic, Maestro. In the latest snaps from the New York City set, Cooper -- who appears as a younger version of his real-life character, famed American conductor Leonard Bernstein -- is joined by his co-star, Matt Bomer -- both dressed in what looks like business attire.

Bomer is seen passionately grabbing Cooper's face before sharing a kiss with the actor.

It's currently unclear what role Bomer is playing in the biopic, which also stars Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre, as well as Sarah Silverman and Maya Hawke.

J Mayer/Shutterstock

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

The latest pics come just over a week after Netflix released nearly unrecognizable first-look shots of Cooper as Bernstein from the set of the film. The photos featured Cooper aged-up as he plays both older and younger versions of the conductor. The shots also saw Cooper alongside Mulligan.

In addition to starring in the film, Cooper is directing the biopic, with Maestro marking his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born.

He's also producing the project alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The biopic will span more than 30 years, as it looks at Bernstein's career, from his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25 -- a feat that landed him on the front page of The New York Times -- to the controversy he faced as an activist in the civil rights movement, and as an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War. Best known for creating the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront and creating the legendary music for West Side Story, the film will also examine the complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife.

Per Deadline, production on Maestro began in recent months, and the movie is expected to be released in 2023.

RELATED CONTENT

See Bradley Cooper Transform into Leonard Bernstein for New Biopic

Bradley Cooper Brings Mom as His Date to the 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper Smiles Over 'Special' Support From Irina Shayk at 'Nightmare Alley' Premiere (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery