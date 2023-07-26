Gigi Hadid showed of subtle sign of support towards her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik!

Earlier this week, the "Like I Would" singer shared a picture of himself shirtless while playing a red piano and putting his extensive tattoo collection on display. Malik didn't offer a caption, but that didn't stop his ex from liking the post.

Hadid's like comes on the heels of the release of Malik's first single in two years, "Love Like This." It also may comes as a surprise to fans, as the pair have not publicly spoken to each other following their split in 2021.

Hadid, 28, and Malik, 30, had an on-again, off-again romance from 2015 until 2021. Prior to their split -- which came after the "PillowTalk" singer was accused of striking Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid -- the pair welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

A source tells ET that despite ending their long-term relationship, the pair are working together to make sure their daughter has a peaceful upbringing.

"Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together," the source says. "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

Malik opened up more about his and Hadid's co-parenting arrangement during his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month.

"Co-parenting is good," he told host Alex Cooper. "We have a really good relationship for Khai. She's the, you know, the main importance."

He added, "I have her 50 percent of the time, so that time I have with her is so important because I feel like she's growing up so fast. So when I'm with her, I don't work at all. I just spend a full day with her doing the things like painting, playdough, this, that. Go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo. We just have fun."

Outside of parenting, Malik and Hadid have been linked to other A-list stars in recent months. The Next in Fashion host has sparked romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio. However, ET's source says that Hadid is focused on being a good mom over any budding romance.

"Gigi and Leo’s relationship is friendly, flirty, and low-key," the source shares. "They see each other when they’re able to and make an effort to hang out when it works for both of them, but Gigi is mainly prioritizing her daughter and work."

In March, Malik was briefly linked to Selena Gomez after they were spotted together in New York City. Still, the singer is all about his music and has the support of another woman. Model Grace Dumdaw, who plays the lead in his "Love Like This" music video, took to TikTok to share how she went from a One Direction superfan to Malik's leading lady.

"Fun fact, I didn't even audition for this," she wrote in the caption of the video. "The directors had been keeping an eye on me and reached out directly. You never know whose watching -- dream big, work hard and put yourself out there."

