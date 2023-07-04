Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spotted at the Same Hamptons Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are partying at the same place. A source tells ET that the duo both attended nightlife magnate Richie Akiva's party in the Hamptons Saturday night.

"They arrived separately and left separately and stuck to their own groups for the most part," the source said. "They both seemed like they had a good time at the party and were very chill. Gigi was friendly to people and Leo was unassuming and low key."

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked in September when they were spotted looking "very flirty" while out to dinner in New York City. The outing came the month after DiCaprio's split from Camila Morrone. As for Hadid, she and Zayn Malik called it quits in 2021. The exes share a 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

After the September sighting, a source told ET that DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 28, are "the real deal" and "very into each other." They spent time together in Milan, attended the same Halloween party, and stepped out in New York City side-by-side.

"Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart," a source told ET in November. "They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things. Leo is enjoying getting to know Gigi better. They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together."

Two months later, after DiCaprio was spotted on yacht with several bikini-clad women and out and about with Victoria Lamas, a source told ET that the actor and the model weren't "exclusive" in their relationship.

While another source told ET in February that DiCaprio and Hadid "are just friends and are not dating," the duo was spotted spending "all night" together at a party the next month.

"They weren’t showing PDA," the source said, "but they stayed close to one another and were having fun."

In April, a source said of the pair, "Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing. They both enjoy each other's company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit."

DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Irina Shayk at Coachella weeks later, but a source told ET that the celebs "are not dating."

"They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends," the source said. "They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them."

