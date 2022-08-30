Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have gone their separate ways, according to multiple reports. People was first to report the news.

DiCaprio and Morrone first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 but rarely made public appearances during the course of their relationship. In 2020, they made their official debut by sitting together at the Oscars, although they each walked the red carpet separately.

From the beginning, much of the public’s fascination with the couple focused on their 23-year age gap -- Morrone was just 20 when she began dating DiCaprio, who turned 43 that year.

Morrone once addressed the concern during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps."

She added that the judgment did bother her at times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.

A few months before her Times interview, Morrone had spoken to ET about her childhood in Hollywood, saying the experience had helped prepare her for the path she ended up choosing for herself.

"I was fortunate in the sense that I grew up in Hollywood, so I feel like I saw a lot of that and I was exposed to that at a very young age," Morrone said. Her mother dated Al Pacino for a number of years. "But, I didn't feel overwhelmed when I got into this industry because my parents were actors …so I was very exposed to it."

DiCaprio and Morrone reportedly spent much of lockdown together during the first waves of COVID-19, which only seemed to strengthen their relationship.

"They are very in love," a source told ET in December 2020. "Camila is his dream girl. She's young, sweet, simple and it's easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They've known each other forever and it just works."

