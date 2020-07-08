Why Leonardo DiCaprio May Have Found ‘The One’ in Camila Morrone

Hollywood bachelors often leave us wondering, will they ever settle down? There are success stories, of course -- George Clooney marrying Amal comes to mind -- but in the case of Leonardo DiCaprio, fans have wondered if he'll be forever single since Kate Winslet, whom he's never dated, let go of his hand at the end of Titanic.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner has certainly had high-profile relationships, from Gisele Bundchen to Bar Refaeli, and has been romantically linked to models Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach and Toni Garrn. He also briefly dated actress Blake Lively in 2011.

DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with Argentinian American actress Camila Morrone, and the pair celebrated her 23rd birthday together in June. The two have been dating for over two years, leading many fans to wonder if DiCaprio has met his match.

Here's some evidence to back why Morrone might be "the one" for the longtime bachelor.

Relationship Longevity

The couple has been together since December 2017. This is the longest DiCaprio has dated someone in about a decade. One of his longest relationships was with Bundchen, whom he dated on and off from 1999 to 2005. He also dated Refaeli on and off for six years, from 2005 to 2011.

Plus One

ARTURO HOLMES via Getty Images

Morrone attended the 2020 Academy Awards as DiCaprio’s date. The actor hasn’t brought one of his girlfriends to the Oscars since Bundchen in 2005. While Morrone and DiCaprio didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they were seated next to one another alongside the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast inside the event. In fact, Brad Pitt had to step around Morrone to give DiCaprio a hug when he went up to accept his award.

The Couple That Quarantines Together...

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair has been spending lots of time together.

"He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila," a source told People magazine in June. “He loves being with her.”

“They are very close,” the source added, noting that DiCaprio seems “serious” about Morrone. "Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house."

She Isn’t Afraid to Speak Her Mind About Their Romance

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Though she didn’t flat-out name DiCaprio, Morrone did reference her romance with the A-lister during a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," she said at the time. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone also noted that she wants to be judged on her acting abilities, and not for whom she is dating.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film [Mickey and the Bear], I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating... I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

They Have a History

Al Pacino and Lucila Sola David M. Benett/Getty Images

In the early days of their romance, the couple was brushed off as simply being “family friends.” Morrone’s mother is Lucila Sola, an actress who has been romantically linked to actor Al Pacino, a close friend and co-star of DiCaprio’s for years.

They're Both Passionate About Acting and Used to Fame

Obviously, DiCaprio is all about his craft. Turns out, his ladylove is just as embedded in the acting world. At the 2019 premiere of her film Mickey and the Bear, ET spoke with Morrone about the critical acclaim she has received for her leading role.

"It's a matter doing good work and consistently doing good work, which I think is going to be the biggest challenge, because it is for every actor, to continue picking the right projects," she shared.

Morrone also opened up about how her upbringing prepared her fame.

"I was fortunate in the sense that I grew up in Hollywood, and I saw a lot of that and I was exposed to that at a very young age," she told ET. "I didn't feel overwhelmed when I got into this industry because my parents were actors. I grew up in Hollywood so I was very exposed to it, more so than if I can come from a different country or a small town."

They Have Shared Interests

Some of DiCaprio’s biggest passions include ocean conservation, battling climate change, and wild lands conservation. He regularly donates to causes that help protect the planet through his foundation, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, and spends a lot of time out in nature. Morrone too seems to love the ocean. Back in April, she shared photos of herself snorkeling with a friend.

“Thumbs up for planet earth 🌍 I luv u,” she captioned a pic of herself in the water.

In another photo, she goes to give her pal an underwater high-five, writing, “My favorite place on 🌍 to be 👇🏼 under the sea.”

While we'll have to wait and see if DiCaprio puts a ring on it, he sure seems happy with the actress. Get to know Morrone even more by watching ET's exclusive interview with her, below.

Camila Morrone on How Growing Up in Hollywood Prepared Her for First Leading Role (Exclusive)



