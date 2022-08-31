Leonardo DiCaprio is once again on the market. ET confirmed on Tuesday that DiCaprio and actress Camila Morrone had called it quits after more than four years together.

While the 47-year-old Oscar winner is known for dating younger women, his relationship with Morrone, 25, seemed to last longer than many of his past romances.

The A-lister has had plenty of high-profile romances, including his relationships with Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Toni Garrn, so what made his time with Morrone stand out?

The Argentinian American actress actually had a long history with DiCaprio prior to dating him.

Back in December 2020, a source told ET that Morrone was DiCaprio's "dream girl," noting, "She's young, sweet, simple and it's easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They've known each other forever and it just works."

In the early days of their romance, the couple was brushed off as simply being “family friends.” Morrone’s mother is Lucila Sola, an actress who has been romantically linked to Al Pacino, a close friend and co-star of DiCaprio’s for years.

Morrone's proximity to the entertainment business made her a seemingly good fit for DiCaprio at the time.

"I was fortunate in the sense that I grew up in Hollywood, and I saw a lot of that and I was exposed to that at a very young age," she told ET at the 2019 premiere of her film, Mickey and the Bear. "I didn't feel overwhelmed when I got into this industry because my parents were actors. I grew up in Hollywood so I was very exposed to it, more so than if I can come from a different country or a small town."

The former couple first started dating in December 2017. The relationship marked DiCaprio's longest in more than a decade. One of his longest relationships was with Bundchen, whom he dated on and off from 1999 to 2005. He also dated Refaeli on and off for six years, from 2005 to 2011.

Morrone attended the 2020 Academy Awards as DiCaprio’s date. The actor hadn’t brought one of his girlfriends to the Oscars since Bundchen in 2005. While Morrone and DiCaprio didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they were seated next to one another alongside the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast inside the event. In fact, Brad Pitt had to step around Morrone to give DiCaprio a hug when he went up to accept his award.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair spent lots of time together.

"He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila," a source told People magazine in June 2020. “He loves being with her.”

“They are very close,” the source added, noting that DiCaprio seemed “serious” about Morrone. "Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house."

Morrone also wasn't shy about talking about their romance publicly. Though she didn’t flat-out name DiCaprio, Morrone did reference her romance with the Don't Look Up star during a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," she said at the time. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

A source confirmed the split to ET earlier this week, sharing, "Leo and Cami broke up. They've been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things."

