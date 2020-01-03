Camila Morrone was a Belieber!

The Mickey and the Bear star reveals in a new interview with W Magazine that, before dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she was a massive Justin Bieber fan -- and even tried to be a part of one of his movies. Explaining that she would tag along to her famous parents' auditions -- her father is model Máximo Morrone, her mother is Argentinian actress Lucila Solá and her stepfather is legendary actor Al Pacino -- the 22-year-old shared how she would spend her time while waiting for them.

"I’d go to every audition with them and sit in the waiting room. I would pass time looking at Justin Bieber on my phone. I was a big Belieber," she said. "I sent in audition tapes to be in his movies. I recorded myself singing 'One Less Lonely Girl' so I could be one of the fans in his documentary. I dropped off my DVD at the post office, and I never heard back."

While she didn't land a part in Bieber's documentary, Never Say Never, she did land a role at the age of 15.

"The first job that I booked was a small role in James Franco’s film Bukowski," she recalled. "I had to make out with a 13-year-old kid. I think it was his first kiss. I was 15. I became so nervous on set that I actually fainted when James Franco came to direct me."

These days, she's making headlines with her breakout performances and love life. Morrone has been working in Hollywood and feeling right at home. In October she opened up to ET about where she hopes to take her career.

"In a dream world, it is to be able to continue picking and choosing projects that stand out to me and challenge me. Working with directors I look up to and alongside talented actors that push me to be better," she explained. "If I can have a career based on playing roles that are a challenge and tell an important story, and for no alternative reason, then I have succeeded.

The following month, she told ET how growing up in Hollywood prepared her for her first leading role. Hear what she said in the video below.

