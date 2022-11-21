Taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored romance with Gigi Hadid is continuing to heat up.

The celebs were spotted stepping out of Cipriani in New York City, where they both enjoyed a meal on Friday evening.

The two were seen leaving separately, shortly after one another, while joined by security as they attempted to obscure their faces from the paparazzi cameras outside the eatery.

Hadid, 27, rocked a chic casual look in a gray crop top and baggy gray pants, with a light gray scarf, and she stayed warm in a black leather jacket.

DiCaprio, 49, bundled up against the cold in a black puffy winter jacket and black jeans, with a dark ball cap pulled down on his head and a black face mask.

The stars have been the talk of the town since they were first spotted in September hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week. The pair was seen with each other at Casa Cipriani and "looked very flirty," according to a source.

"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," the source described.

The pair has been hanging out ever since, with a source previously telling ET that DiCaprio joined Hadid in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source revealed.

Another source told ET that "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other."

"Things are going well between them and they're both happy," the source added.

DiCaprio and Hadid's rumored romance comes just over a month after it was confirmed that the actor ended things with Camila Morrone. The pair split up in August, after dating for four years.

Hadid's new relationship is her first public one since ending things with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Zayn Malik, in 2021.

