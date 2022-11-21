Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Snapped Stepping Out of Same NYC Restaurant: Pics
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
'Glass Onion': Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn Reflect on 'How to Los…
Jay Leno Seen for First Time Since Suffering 3rd-Degree Burns
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast on Raven and SK’s Relationship Dra…
Jay Leno's Physician Describes Star's Burn Injuries as 'Concerni…
Tinashe Calls Takeoff an ‘Amazing Talent’ at AMAs and Reacts to …
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
AMAs: Kelly Rowland Tells Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ After Chris Brown…
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Carrie Underwood Shimmers and Sparkles at 2022 American Music Aw…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
AMAs: Cardi B Rocks Out Onstage in Surprise Appearance With GloR…
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Forgives Kimberly For Bre…
Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She's Looking Forward to Touring Wi…
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored romance with Gigi Hadid is continuing to heat up.
The celebs were spotted stepping out of Cipriani in New York City, where they both enjoyed a meal on Friday evening.
The two were seen leaving separately, shortly after one another, while joined by security as they attempted to obscure their faces from the paparazzi cameras outside the eatery.
Hadid, 27, rocked a chic casual look in a gray crop top and baggy gray pants, with a light gray scarf, and she stayed warm in a black leather jacket.
DiCaprio, 49, bundled up against the cold in a black puffy winter jacket and black jeans, with a dark ball cap pulled down on his head and a black face mask.
The stars have been the talk of the town since they were first spotted in September hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week. The pair was seen with each other at Casa Cipriani and "looked very flirty," according to a source.
"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," the source described.
The pair has been hanging out ever since, with a source previously telling ET that DiCaprio joined Hadid in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source revealed.
Another source told ET that "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other."
"Things are going well between them and they're both happy," the source added.
DiCaprio and Hadid's rumored romance comes just over a month after it was confirmed that the actor ended things with Camila Morrone. The pair split up in August, after dating for four years.
Hadid's new relationship is her first public one since ending things with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Zayn Malik, in 2021.
RELATED CONTENT:
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out Hollywood's Best
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Attend Halloween Party Together
Gigi Hadid Walks Milan Fashion Week with Leo DiCaprio's Ex Front Row
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Get Close While Out in New York City
Related Gallery