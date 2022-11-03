Things are heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid! An eyewitness tells ET that the pair attended Circoloco and Teksupport's massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this past weekend, where they partied the night away.

"They came with a group, which included Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and more. Leo wore a mask during the evening," the source shares. "Gigi and Leo had a great time and kept things low-key while at the party. They danced by their table with Stella and stayed late into the night."

Per Page Six, Gigi, along with her sister, Bella Hadid, and fellow model Irina Shayk, arrived at the Halloween bash aboard a party bus.

Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith were also there.

Circoloco's parties are internationally known, and their global parties are always attended by a host of celebs, including Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton, Diddy, Orlando Bloom, Lais Ribeiro, and more, so it's no surprise Gigi and Leo were on hand for some Halloween fun.

ET has reached out to Gigi and Leo's reps for comment.

Gigi, 27, and Leo, 47, have been the talk of the town since they were first spotted in September hanging out in New York City during Fashion Week. The pair was seen with each other at Casa Cipriani and "looked very flirty," according to a source.

"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," the source described.

The pair has been hanging out ever since, with a source previously telling ET that Leo joined Gigi in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source revealed.

Another source told ET that "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other."

"Things are going well between them and they're both happy," the source added.

Leo and Gigi's romance came just over a month after it was confirmed that the actor ended things with Camila Morrone. The pair split up in August, after dating for four years.

Gigi's new relationship is her first public relationship since ending things with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Zayn Malik, in 2021.

