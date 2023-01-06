Where Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Romance Stands

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are focusing on themselves, not their relationship. A source tells ET that the 48-year-old actor's romance with the 27-year-old model isn't exclusive at the moment.

"Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things and they are not exclusive," the source says. "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

All the while, Hadid "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter." The model shares a 2-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik.

"Her main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill," the source adds of Hadid, who was first linked to DiCaprio in September.

As for the actor, he "is having fun and prioritizing work and spending time with friends," according to the source. DiCaprio did just that to ring in 2023, spending time with several bikini-clad women on a yacht off the coast of St. Barts.

The trip came just weeks after DiCaprio was spotted out and about with model Victoria Lamas. Afterward, her dad, Lorenzo Lamas, told Page Six that, while his daughter was "very smitten" by DiCaprio, they are "not in a serious relationship."

