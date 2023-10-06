Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Step Out for Dinner in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper stepped out together for dinner in New York City on Thursday.

According to photos published by The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old model and 48-year-old actor were snapped getting into the same car and driving off following their evening at Via Carota.

Hadid donned a tan miniskirt, white crop top and dark leather jacket, while Cooper kept things casual in dark jeans, a blue T-shirt, gray jacket and a baseball cap.

The sighting comes a few months after Hadid was last spotted out with Leonardo DiCaprio, to whom she was first romantically linked in September 2022. The rumored pair kept things very private, and a source told ET in July that Hadid's first priority was parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

"Gigi and Leo's relationship is friendly, flirty, and low-key," the source shared at the time. "They see each other when they’re able to and make an effort to hang out when it works for both of them, but Gigi is mainly prioritizing her daughter and work."

For his part, Cooper split from model Irina Shayk in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

"They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter," a source told ET last month, in reference to Cooper's reaction to new romance rumors between Shayk and Tom Brady.

"[Bradley] isn’t affected by Irina's dating life," the source continued. "He's a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn't bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there's no threat there."

