Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are celebrating their little birthday girl!

This week, the proud parents took to Instagram to give their followers a look at how they celebrated Khai's big day.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week 🌞🌈⚡️🌻 & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! 💓 DREAM KID / love of my life🦄🦄🦄," Hadid wrote.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid's post began with a picture of Khai's birthday-themed breakfast, complete with candles in waffles and a piece of rainbow cake. The model's post continued with a picture of Khai's Frozen and fall-themed cake by Carlo's Bakery.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Giving the world a look at her and Khai's relationship -- but not her face -- Hadid added a picture of her snuggling close to a newborn Khai, a photo of them playing in the sun and one from their vacation on the beach, lounging in the sand. The Next in Fashion host also shared a picture of Khai painting her toenails, just in time for Milan Fashion Week.

Last month, Hadid shared a sweet summer photo dump featuring her daughter, and in January, the model spoke about her life as a mom and her routine with her daughter -- which involves pancakes every morning.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid told WSJ. magazine. "I have a very mom morning routine. I make her pancakes and sausages every day," she said of her tot's favorite meal.

Aside from breakfast, Hadid also shared another routine she and her baby girl have. "Running after my 2-year-old," she said of her exercise routine. "We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving."

On Thursday, Malik took to his Instagram to send a special message to his daughter.

"Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I've ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn't live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life. ♥️," the "PillowTalk" singer wrote.

Malik's post included pics of him holding his daughter up while she blew out the candles on her cake, a picture of them playing with a toy, and a shot of a Skittles-themed cake.

A source recently told ET that despite Hadid and Malik's relationship ending in 2021, they are in "a much healthier spot," which was evident when Hadid showed subtle support on Malik's recent IG pic in July.

"Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together," the source said. "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

