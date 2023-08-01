Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pics of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai -- See Her Adorable Style
Zayn Malik Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Gigi Hadid and Alleg…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dead at 25
Jeremy Renner's 'Gratifying' Return to the Red Carpet After Snow…
Kate Beckinsale Rocks Playboy Bunny Uniform for 50th Birthday
Watch Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shade Ex-Husband in Latest 'ABCDE…
Why Teresa Giudice Is Calling Out Sofia Vergara for Being ‘Rude’
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bumpin' Dance Moves to Keep ‘Baby …
How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But F…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly Hours After Meet…
Bebe Rexha Declares She's in Her 'Fat Era' as Clapback to Body-S…
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Brother Javon Walton Mourns His 'Foreve…
Suzanne Somers Reflects on 'Three’s Company' and Reconciling Wit…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
How Rihanna is Prepping for Two Kids Under 2 With A$AP Rocky (So…
Gigi Hadid is sharing some of the best parts of summer 2023 -- and they star her daughter, Khai!
On Monday, the Next in Fashion host took to Instagram to drop a little photo dump featuring some moments on the farm featuring her and Zayn Malik's little girl.
"Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦," the caption read.
Hadid's photo carousel lead with a picture of her feeding a horse. But the pics that followed were filled with cuteness overload as her 2-year-old daughter -- and her delicious meals -- made a cameo.
Khai's little legs appear in a photo as she sits across from her mother on a boat. In another picture, Hadid and Malik's little girl holds out freshly-picked blueberries towards her mother. Khai shows off her style in a pair of purple wellies, little denim jeans and a cute purple t-shirt tucked in the front. The mother-daughter duo also cheers their delicious ice cream in another shot.
Khai's adorable style is shown once again, as Hadid snaps a picture of her looking off the side of a boat in an adorable multi-colored tutu dress. While her face is out of the frame, Khai's long brown hair flows down the back of her dress.
Though they sometimes post pics their daughter, neither Hadid nor Malik show her face for the cameras. In January, the model spoke about her life as a mom and her routine with her daughter -- which involves pancakes every morning.
"Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up," Hadid told WSJ. magazine. "I have a very mom morning routine. I make her pancakes and sausages every day," she said of her tot's favorite meal.
Aside from breakfast, Hadid also shared another routine she and her baby girl have. "Running after my 2-year-old," she said of her exercise routine. "We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving."
Last month, Malik also shared details about his time with his daughter, and gave an update on the status of his and Hadid's relationship as co-parents.
"Co-parenting is good," he told host Alex Cooper during the Call Her Daddy podcast. "We have a really good relationship for Khai. She's the, you know, the main importance."
He added, "I have her 50 percent of the time, so that time I have with her is so important because I feel like she's growing up so fast. So when I'm with her, I don't work at all. I just spend a full day with her doing the things like painting, playdough, this, that. Go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo. We just have fun."
A source recently told ET that despite the "Love Like This" singer and model's relationship ending in 2021 -- they are in a much healthier spot. Which was evident when Hadid showed subtle support on Malik's recent IG pic.
"Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together," the source said "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Relationship Is in a 'Much Healthier Spot'
Zayn Malik Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Gigi Hadid and Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai