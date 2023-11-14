Bradley Cooper is introducing Gigi Hadid to his work friends!

A sources tells ET that the A Star Is Born actor invited the supermodel to a work dinner in New York City as their rumored fling heats up in the chilly autumn months.

"Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other. The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives," the source says. "Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

On Monday evening, Cooper attended the Maestro NY AMPAS Tastemaker event, where he was photographed with Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hadid was not pictured at the ceremony.

However, the Next in Fashion host was spotted taking to the streets of the Big Apple in style earlier in the afternoon.

Cooper, 48, and Hadid, 28, have been putting their fun on display across the busy city since last month. The duo was originally spotted in early October after dining together. In the weeks that followed, Cooper and Hadid have strolled the city together multiple times. The Maestro actor even crashed Hadid's famous girls night out with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to a source, the pair is having fun with each other -- while focusing on their respective children.

"Bradley and Gigi have so much fun together and things are just easy between the two of them. Their relationship is genuine and hardly requires any effort," the source tells ET. "They are just enjoying living in the moment without the thought or feeling of trying too hard to make things work. They both recognize the importance of family, friends, and setting a positive example for their kids to live by. They share similar values and both try to be their best selves for themselves and as parents. Gigi’s friends and family like Bradley and love seeing her happy."

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares daughter Lea, 6, with his ex, Irina Shayk.

