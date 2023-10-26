Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are showing their true stripes -- (rumored) couples who dress together, stay together.

The 48-year-old actor was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday looking pretty casual, wearing a pink shirt and blue khakis. But it's the footwear that caught everyone's attention. On any normal day wearing bright yellow Adidas sneakers with the company's trademark blue stripes is nothing out of the ordinary, but those sneakers appear to be the exact kind of sneakers the 28-year-old model wore earlier this month.

Hadid wore the same kind of sneakers -- part of her Guest in Residence x Adidas collaboration -- back on Oct. 5, when she was spotted arriving at her apartment building with her business partner and Guest in Residence co-founder, Isaac Ross.

The Maestro star's outing comes less than a week after he and Hadid were spotted taking a stroll in the rain in the Big Apple. They've been hanging out a lot as of late, and it's easy to see why. A source tells ET that "Gigi is a big fan of Bradley's and thinks he's very cool and talented."

The source adds, "They're enjoying their time together. Bradley is really interested in getting to know Gigi better. Neither of them is rushing anything and they're both happy to take things slow."

Someone else who seems OK with this rumored romance? Bradley's ex, Irina Shayk. The same source tells ET, "Irina isn't upset by Gigi and Bradley spending time with each other. She's open to doing her own thing, dating, and continuing to move on."

Bradley split from Shayk in 2019, but the pair has stayed friendly -- even vacationing together -- and remain close for the sake of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

As for Shayk, a source recently told ET that her four-month romance with NFL legend Tom Brady came to an end after it fizzled. The source said they became too busy pursuing their individual lives and careers to "prioritize each other."

“Tom and Irina’s relationship has cooled off," the source said. "They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they’re both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course."

