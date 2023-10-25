Bradley Cooper's transformation into iconic American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein is at the forefront of Netflix's new trailer for Maestro, the biopic directed and co-written by the actor.

In the teaser released Wednesday morning, Cooper embodies the figured musician as he falls in love with actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan, and faces the music -- both literally and figuratively.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer features clips in both black-and-white and color as the movie spans several decades of the West Side Story composer's life.

The film centers on Bernstein's marriage to Montealgre and the subsequent rollercoaster in the years after, including a brief split where Bernstein left Montealegre for music scholar Tom Cothran in 1976.

Throughout his life, Bernstein was known to have affairs with both men and women and the trailer appears to not shy away from that, with shots of Cooper and Mulligan's characters in bed and Cooper's Bernstein holding hands with Cothran, played by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Gideon Glick.

Also included in the new trailer is a first look at Matt Bomer as clarinetist David Oppenheim, who appears to have a romantic moment with the composer.

Maestro also stars Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, Sam Nivola and Alexa Swinton.

The film was produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese and has already reeled in rave reviews from screenings at film festivals in New York, London and Venice. It premieres in select theaters on Nov. 22 and debuts on Netflix on Dec. 20.

RELATED CONTENT: