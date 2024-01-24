Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Khai in Personal Photos

Gigi Hadid is sharing some sweet moments with her and Zayn Malik's daughter!

On Wednesday, the supermodel posted several photos on Instagram of her life lately.

"pretty recent .. 🫶," the 28-year-old wrote.

Inside the post were a variety of moments from modeling gigs, bikini pics and products. The cutest snaps featured her and Malik's 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

In one pic, Khai and Hadid sit on a couch and look out a window adorned with Christmas decorations. In another, Khai's little hand is in the frame as she does arts and crafts. Khai and Hadid also pose together on the beach as they sit in the sand, in a photo that appears to be taken from a distance.

Khai's final appearance comes as she wears a pink snowsuit and lies on snow-covered steps.

Both Hadid and Malik, who welcomed their daughter shortly before their split, have opted to keep her face off of social media.

In September, Hadid and Malik each took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their baby girl.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week 🌞🌈⚡️🌻 & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! 💓 DREAM KID / love of my life🦄🦄🦄," Hadid wrote next to a post that featured pics of their daughter and her colorful cakes.

For his part, the "PillowTalk" singer shared pics from Khai's multiple birthday celebrations.

"Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life. ♥️," he wrote.

Last year, a source told ET that Malik and Hadid are in a much better space and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

"Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together," the source said. "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

