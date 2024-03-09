Gigi Hadid Debuts New Short Bob Hairstyle: 'Sunshine & My New 'Do!'

Gigi Hadid underwent a "snip, snip" -- her words! -- that radically, albeit radiantly, changed her look.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her new short bob hairstyle. Hadid posted three photos showing off the new hairstyle. In the first pic, she looks stunning as she poses in front of a tree. In the second pic, Hadid offers a different angle while basking under the sun. The third snap shows her and her hair surrendering to the wind.

"sunshine & my new 'do!" she captioned the post.

Hadid also posted video, set to the tune of Loretta Lynn's "Act Naturally," showing a hairstylist friend take scissors to her trademark blonde locks. Hadid laughs, smiles, dances and offers several come-hither looks while sporting a black bra and black leggings. On her Instagram Story, Hadid re-posted the video and added the words "snip snip" as well as two scissor emojis.

And if you're thinking Hadid's debuting a new hairstyle for a possible appearance at the 96th Academy Awards to accompany her boyfriend Bradley Cooper ... don't.

As ET exclusively reported this week, Hadid will not be attending Hollywood's biggest with Cooper, who is nominated for two Oscars for his work in his film, Maestro.

A source told ET that Hadid's decision to skip the Oscars is rooted in her commitment to spending quality time with her daughter. The source revealed, "Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter."

Despite not making a joint appearance at the Oscars, the couple is said to be in high spirits and enjoying their time together. Another source told ET, "Bradley and Gigi are both genuinely so happy. They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides."

Not only are they in love, as a source previously told ET, Hadid and Cooper have spoken about the next steps in their budding romance.

A source told ET, "Gigi and Bradley's relationship is serious and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward."

