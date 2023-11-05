No one does a girls' night out quite like Taylor Swift!

The pop star stepped out in New York City Saturday with her new friend, Brittany Mahomes, and the rest of her star-studded friend group including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and more!

A source tells ET, the group started their evening out with sushi at Bond St. The source says they dined in the private Tatami Room and ordered an assortment of dishes including the famous crispy rice.

"They arrived just before 7 p.m.," says the source who added that, "they were in a great mood, holding hands and laughing as they got to their table."

After dinner the famous friends wanted to keep the night going, so they walked down the street to the private club, Zero Bond. A source tells ET that the group braved the crowded street of photographers to make their way to the club.

"The sidewalk was packed with fans and photographers," says the source, "but they didn’t seem to mind, they made their way through the crowd—with the help of at least five bodyguards!"

Swift and her friends stayed out at the club till around 3 a.m., the source revealed.

Taylor and Brittany -- who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- have become fast friends amid Swift's romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The duo have gone viral for their attendance and celebratory handshakes at recent Chiefs games.

Adding to the group, Brittany's close friends -- who are also wives of Kansas City Chiefs players -- Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell came out in NYC Saturday.

The epic Saturday night came the night before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. While Swift was not in the stands, Kelce's mother Donna took the trip overseas to cheer on her son.

Despite skipping the Euro game, a source tells ET Taylor and Travis' romance is going strong, noting that the famous duo "brings out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source shared. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

