Taylor Swift had another special guest cheering alongside her in the suites during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers!

The "Anti-Hero" singer made her return to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to cheer on Travis Kelce. Sitting next to the "Blank Space" singer was Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the couple's adorable 11-month-old son, Bronze.

As the game got started, Swift was spotted holding her camera in the direction of Mahomes and her baby boy, who smiled for the camera as his mom held him on her hip. In more clips, the trio was game day ready, as they danced, chatted and cheered.

Swift and Mahomes even showed off a celebratory handshake, following a good play by the Chiefs.

Sunday marks Swift's fourth time supporting the Chiefs, as she cheered on no. 87 -- whom she has been linked to since September. Showing off her team spirit, Taylor wore a Chiefs crewneck and a black skirt. The GRAMMY-winning singer's signature red lip was the perfect complement to her look.

Ahead of the game, Swift posed for a picture with former NFL superstar, Bernie Kosar. The retired quarterback took to Instagram to share a picture of the moment.

"Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!," he wrote alongside a selfie and a shot of him and the pop star.

Swift's last appearance in the stadium came earlier this month when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos. Swift -- who skipped the previous game -- was back in the stands cheering alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, and Mrs. Mahomes.

The "Anti-Hero" singer has also been on hand during the game against the New York Jets.

Prior to game day, Swift and Kelce spent his bye week in New York City, where they stepped out for back-to-back date nights last weekend.

