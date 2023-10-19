Travis Kelce Purchases New Home Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce is taking steps to protect his privacy in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

ET has learned Kelce recently purchased a new home, something he has been wanting to do for a long time. His current house is easily accessible to the public, which was no longer feasible given the onslaught of attention he's received.

This news comes after Jenna Bush Hager fueled rumors that the new couple might be buying a house together in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs tight end lives.

On Monday, the Today show host excitedly claimed in a viral clip that "a friend" shared that the couple might be "buying a house."

Hager was quick to caution viewers that the claim was merely a rumor and "not confirmed by NBC News." ET later learned that the rumor wasn't true -- however, it may have been fueled by Kelce's solo house hunt.

Despite his increased privacy -- understandable, given that there were plenty of photos of his house and neighborhood published after Swift met his family there before attending her first Chiefs game back in September -- Kelce has said he's loving every second of his high-profile romance with the pop superstar.

"I embrace it," the Super Bowl-winning tight end said in an interview with Taylor Rooks prior to last week's Thursday Night Football broadcast. "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now."

On this week's new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Kelce also addressed the viral videos of him helping Swift from the car on a recent date night, admitting that he does feel "protective" of the singer when they're out together.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," he shared. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

