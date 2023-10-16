Despite rumors to the contrary, ET has learned that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not buying a house together in Kansas City.

According to Page Six, the rumors began circulating after Jenna Bush Hager shared speculation that the new couple is looking to purchase property together in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce calls home.

During Monday's episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the 41-year-old and her co-host, Hoda Kotb, were discussing how intense the attention on Swift's budding relationship with the NFL player has been getting, from the media and fans alike.

In a video shared by the outlet, Hager excitedly claims that "a friend" shared that the couple might be "buying a house."

But the talk show host was quick to caution viewers that the claim was merely a rumor and "not confirmed by NBC News."

Kotb reminded her colleague that they work for a "news organization," to which Hager responded, "I said, 'might be!'"

When Kotb asked if her friend was a realtor who had personally gotten the gossip, Hager admitted that they weren't, "but she knows realtors."

Swift and Kelce's romance has been making headlines since sparks began to fly between them at the end of September.

It all began in July, after the Kansas City Chiefs player attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and fumbled when he tried to give the 33-year-old a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Leaving the situation "butthurt," the Super Bowl-winning tight end would only have to wait a couple of months before catching Swift's eye.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," a source told ET earlier this month, before the musician started showing up at Travis' games. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

And 34-year-old Kelce has been bold when trying to connect with Swift.

"Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert," another source told ET. "Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Gotham/GC Images

The "Blank Space" singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium last month, which kicked off a flurry of Swift-centered promotion from the NFL. Since then, the "Anti-Hero" songstress has attended more games in support of No. 87.

Even though Kelce lives in Kansas City and Swift primarily resides in New York City, the pair have been making their long-distance romance work. Another source recently told ET that the couple is "enjoying their time together, and taking things day by day."

They only made their date night debut this weekend, where they were spotted holding hands as they arrived at the Saturday Night Live after-party. Their appearance at the party came after both made separate cameos on SNL during the show's comeback episode -- hosted by Pete Davidson.

Kelce appeared at the end of the first sketch of the night, which poked fun at the NFL's constant coverage of him and Swift's romance. For her part, Swift introduced Ice Spice, ahead of her second performance.

Gotham/GC Images

TMZ reported that the pair's night started ahead of their trip to Studio 8H. The couple -- who have sparked romance rumors since the end of September -- dined at Nobu. According to the site, the duo were cozy while they dined, and Kelce even helped Swift with her jacket at the end of the night.

Then, on Sunday, the duo was all smiles as they left the Waverly Inn restaurant hand-in-hand. As they left the restaurant -- to the surprise of some fans -- the pair looked cozy, holding hands. Kelce even held Swift's hand as he helped her into their getaway car.

They might not be making a home together, but they're definitely making the most of their time with one another!

