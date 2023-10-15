Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands During NYC Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their love story to NYC!

On Saturday, the GRAMMY-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their date night debut -- since sparking romance rumors in September -- and showed a little PDA.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were spotted holding hands as they arrived at the Saturday Night Live after-party. Kelce was the perfect gentleman has he held Swift's hand while she exited the truck.

Together, the duo walked hand-in-hand inside the venue, not stopping for photographers.

Showing off their style in the rainy weather, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer wore a long trench coat over a black pants and cropped shirt ensemble. Swift also held a black purse.

Kelce wore brown pants and embroidered jacket with a white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Their appearance at the party came after both made separate cameos on SNL during the show's comeback episode -- hosted by Pete Davidson.

Kelce appeared at the end of the first sketch of the night, which poked fun at the NFL's constant coverage of him and Swift's romance. For her part, Swift introduced Ice Spice, ahead of her second performance.

TMZ reported that the pair's night started ahead of their trip to Studio 8H. The pair -- who have sparked romance rumors since the end of September -- dined at Nobu. According to the cite, the duo were cozy while they dined, and Kelce even helped Swift with her jacket at the end of the night.

Kelce and Swift's outing came two days after the songstress joined his mother, Donna Kelce, in the suites while him and the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos. During Thursday's game, the singer cheered alongside mama Kelce and Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift made her return to the games, after missing the game the Sunday prior -- where Kelce suffered a brief injury -- but returned to the field. Kelce's next game is scheduled for next Sunday.

For more on Swift and Kelce's budding romance, click below!

