Taylor Swift's latest outfit had a special nod to her rumored romance with Travis Kelce. When the pop star stepped out to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday, she did so wearing a windbreaker from Erin Andrews' line.

Andrews has played a part in the Swift and Kelce saga, as she previously encouraged the singer to give the tight end a chance after he expressed his interest in her.

"Taylor, I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]," Andrews said on her and Charissa Thompson's Calm Down podcast. "Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

David Eulitt/Getty Images

When that date came to fruition, Kelce expressed his thanks to Andrews for her support.

"😂😂 You two are something else!!" Kelce commented on Andrews and Thompson. "🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!"

After Swift attended her first Chiefs game, Andrews told Variety that she had sent Swift some #Chiefs apparel from her WEAR by Erin Andrews line, with hopes she'd wear it. Swift did just that on Thursday, and the windbreaker has since sold out.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It wasn't just Swift's outfit that made headlines Thursday night, but also her box seat mate, Mama Kelce herself, Donna Kelce. Watch the video below for more on the two ladies in Kelce's life.

