Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are cheering on Travis Kelce side-by-side! On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had two special ladies in the crowd -- his rumored girlfriend and his mom.

After Taylor arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis' team face off against the Denver Broncos, she was photographed hanging out with Donna in a box. The women smiled as they watched the pregame festivities on the field and waited for kickoff.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor caused a stir last month when she attended Travis' game against the Chicago Bears, even sitting by Donna throughout the matchup. Afterward, Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast what his mom and others thought about the pop star.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he said. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

She showed up the next week too, watching the Chiefs bet the New York Jets alongside both some A-list pals and Mama Kelce. Shortly thereafter, Donna appeared to give Taylor her stamp of approval on Instagram, before speaking about the singer during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said of the attention surrounding her son's private life. "I thought it would be over [after the first game], but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of a wild ride."

Then, on the Today show, Donna expanded on the situation, saying, "Every week it's like something new, like, really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of alternate universe. It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

