If it's true that this is Taylor Swift's world and everyone else is just living in it, then count Travis Kelce's mom as an ecstatic resident who is more than happy to be along for the wild ride amid the rumored romance between the singer and her son.

Donna Kelce joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the Today show Friday and shared what it's been like being surrounded by Hollywood royalty and all of her famous gal pals. Donna got her first ride within the Swift orbit last month when she joined the Lavender Haze singer in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

And last weekend, she hopped on a jet and headed to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch Kelce's Chiefs take on the New York Jets, a game that drew the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and of course, Swift.

"Every week it's like something new, like, really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of alternate universe," Kelce told Today. "It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

But, naturally, the whole world wants to know if Swift is actually dating Kelce. Guthrie and Kotb asked, but mama Kelce wouldn't spill the tea.

"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said. It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

The Today co-hosts asked once more if it's a budding romance, but Donna responded, "I honestly can't tell you. It's just too new."

Earlier this week while on the Got It From My Momma podcast, Donna spoke to host Jennifer Vickery Smith about the massive amount of recent attention.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she said with a laugh. "Because it's something I've never been involved with ever before."

Donna first became famous when her sons, Travis and Jason, a standout center for the Philadelphia Eagles, squared off in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs bested the Eagles, 38-35. That game marked the first time ever two brothers played against each other for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and Donna -- wearing a custom jersey that was half Chiefs and half Eagles -- was there to witness it.

RELATED CONTENT: