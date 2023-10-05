Travis Kelce's mom is a Swiftie!

ET got an exclusive sneak preview of Donna Kelce's guest appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith set to release tomorrow, Oct. 6. Kelce's episode is a part of Smith's interview series with moms of athletes like Steph Curry and Rob Gronkowski. In the upcoming episode, the Kelce family matriarch reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song is "Shake It Off" because of its message about not letting negative opinions get you down.

"I think probably 'Shake It Off' -- we're getting a lot of that lately, about haters," Donna said with a laugh.

When asked if she's surprised by the infatuation surrounding Travis and Taylor's rumored romance and the megastar's appearances at his games, Donna said she feels like she's in an "alternate universe."

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said.

So far, Donna and Taylor have shared highly publicized moments at the last two of the Chiefs' Sunday Night Football games, including one where Swift was seen warmly putting her arm around Donna.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Travis previously addressed Taylor cheering him on in an episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason -- and he revealed what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and his close friends had to say about the pop star after she attended his home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

