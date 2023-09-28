Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship has captured the attention of what feels like the entire country, all in less than a week. The speculation began swirling on a new level when Taylor came to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday, and fans are wondering what exactly is the nature of their friendship and potential romance.

It seems that, at least for the singer and the Super Bowl champ, their spark came at just the right time. A source tells ET "When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime."

The songstress just recently wrapped up the North American leg of her Eras Tour in Late August -- and Travis had seen her perform at Arrowhead Stadium in July -- where he first tried to get his number to her. After this, their paths seemed to cross.

"So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her," the source says. "Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they’re both looking to keep it more private."

The source adds, "They’re both excited about where things are headed."

On Sunday, Taylor came out to show her support for Travis during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. She spent the game on Sunday cheering Travis on alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed the moment in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- revealing what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis said on Wednesday's podcast.

Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his "getaway car" and kept the festivities going as they shut down a popular restaurant for a private post-game party.

An eyewitness at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

However, they also spent time together before the big game. The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday that Taylor spent about an hour meeting Travis' friends and family at his Kansas City home on Sunday, before they all boarded a party bus to go to Arrowhead Stadium.

