Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have left the world wondering if there is in fact a love story! It all started when the Kansas City Chiefs player attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts, and fumbled when he tried to give the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Leaving the situation, "butthurt," the Super Bowl-winning tight end would only have to wait a couple months before Taylor put eyes on him. Earlier this month, a source confirmed to ET that although Travis tried to shoot his shot, he and Taylor -- who ended her relationship with Joe Alwyn in April -- were not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football," the source said at the time.

Another source told ET that Travis has not been shy about connecting with the GRAMMY-winning star.

"Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

On Sunday, Sept. 24, fans of Taylor -- and the NFL -- were left wondering if Travis is the man after Taylor was spotted catching the bird's-eye view next to his mother while the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears.

There's a blank space when it comes to the A-list pair's endgame, but scroll below to see how things have played out off the field for Travis and Taylor so far.

It all started with a friendship bracelet

In July, Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast that he was unsuccessful when he attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour concert held at Arrowhead Stadium.

While talking to his older brother and fellow podcast host, Jason Kelce, Travis shared that he set up a plan that proved to be a fumble.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said, "so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Revealing his plan at the time, Travis admitted that his bracelet had his phone number on it.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Travis said. "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Travis noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles (which would be Taylor's home team), told his brother not to take it personally, as she was probably still upset about Travis' team beating the Eagles at the Super Bowl.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason quipped. "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

Shaking off the rumors

Two months past without an update about Travis' attempt to reach out to Taylor. After the clip of him admitting to pursuing the pop star circulated, fans began to speculate if there was a connection. At the beginning of September, a source confirmed to ET that although he has a crush on Taylor, there was no romance.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football," the source said.

In a post-game interview that same week, Travis playfully brushed off an interviewer's question when pressed about the validity of his attempt to get Taylor's number.

"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life," No. 87 playfully said.

She's in the bleachers ... well, the suites

Sept. 24 will go down as one of the biggest days in the NFL. Fans were shocked to see Taylor inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. During the game, Taylor made it clear that she was there for the home team -- and their tight end -- as she rocked a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts while she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Tay brought an electric energy to the stadium, that included chest bumps, high fives, and plenty of shouting, especially when Travis scored a touchdown.

An eyewitness at the game told ET that Taylor was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce."

Post-game party, plus one

Following the 41-10 victory that Travis and his squad claimed, there was much to celebrate and Taylor got in on the action. In a video that circulated on social media, Travis and Taylor walked side-by-side as they exited the stadium and hopped in his getaway car.

Taylor was on hand with Travis as their night continued at the popular family eatery Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City.

According to an eyewitness, the athlete and the songstress had a night of celebration.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," the eyewitness said. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

TMZ also captured pics from inside the event, where Taylor had her arms around the MVP. Taylor even got the seal of approval from Travis' bestie and teammate, Patrick Mahomes, after meeting her at the party.

"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

In the afterglow of the game, sales of Travis' jersey have reportedly shot through the roof, overtaking his pal Mahomes.

A night to remember

Travis wasn't able to get away from the chatter as he and Jason filmed their first New Heights episode following the big game. During the podcast, Travis shared his highlights on what is shaping up to be one of the Chiefs' biggest days.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

He added, "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game."

"Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage," Travis concluded.

Welcome to Kansas City

In the hours following their public debut, a source revealed to ET that Travis and Taylor had privately spent time together.

"Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them," the source said.

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

Keeping them guessing

Despite all of the chatter, Travis refused to confirm or deny if he and Taylor are new romantics.

On the New Heights, podcast, Jason celebrated Travis for the results that followed him "shooting his shot," and gave him the floor to speak on his and Taylor's status.

"You gotta shoot your shot," Jason quipped.

"You miss 100 percent you don't take, baby," the Catching Kelce star cracked, before getting serious.

"So yeah. I think what's real is that, you know, it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he began. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like [The Pat McAfee Show] and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'all right now' will have to be kinda where I keep it."

