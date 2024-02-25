Travis Kelce may have left girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia, but she's still clearly on his mind.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, partied it up in Las Vegas with his teammates in celebration of their Super Bowl LVIII win, and Kelce did not hesitate to belt out one of Swift's songs from the stage as all eyes were on him.

In video and photos taken at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, the football star can be seen just below the DJ booth where Marshmello is perched, jumping up and down alongside Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players to a remixed version of "Love Story." Kelce excitedly waves a towel and busts a move while singing along with the crowd, not missing a beat or a lyric to the song from Swift's Fearless album.

Throughout the night, the victorious players also danced and sang along to Queen's iconic "We Are the Champions" and "Tipsy" by J-Kwon, which they used as an opportunity to shower the crowd in champagne from the stage.

Kelce had his own superstar moment when Marshmello brought him up to the booth to give an exclusive performance of The Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right," which has become the tight end's own battle cry after a game. Following big wins for the Chiefs, including the win over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Kelce led the crowd in epic chants inspired by the song, yelling out, "You've got to fight for your right to party."

According to XS Nightclub representatives, around 30 players and staff members with the Chiefs took part in the celebration Saturday evening. The group arrived at the club around 12:15 a.m. and stayed until roughly 4:15 a.m., celebrating in the VIP area with bottle service. Upon arrival, the team was also greeted with fake money reading "2024 champs," red and yellow confetti and championship belts.

They were also given a massive five-tiered custom cake adorned with "Kansas City" on the bottom layer and red and yellow stripes on the third. At one point -- before they dug in to the delicious treat -- Kelce posed with the cake as confetti fell from the ceiling.

The celebration occurred just hours after Kelce arrived back stateside after a whirlwind visit to Sydney, Australia, where Swift is performing multiple sold-out Eras Tour shows. While in Oz, the New Heights podcast co-host attended Swift's Friday night concert and was joined in a VIP tent by Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann, as well as his own friend, Ross Travis.

During her final song of the evening, Swift once again changed the lyrics in "Karma" to update it with her current relationship status, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," rather than the song's original lyric, "Karma is the guy on the screen."

After walking off stage, Swift and Kelce were spotted embracing and even enjoying a sweet kiss as the crowd cheered loudly.

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

It's been an epic few weeks for Swift and Kelce who have spent a good chunk of February traveling to support each other on their individual career pursuits. On Feb. 4, Swift attended the GRAMMY Awards, winning two trophies, and then headed to Tokyo, Japan, for four nights of shows from Feb. 7-10. From there, she immediately returned to the United States to support Kelce and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

"Thank you for the support," Kelce could be heard telling Swift on the field after the game. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best."

After the win, the pair hit up XS Nightclub alongside Kelce's teammates and Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, which resulted in a hilarious TikTok posted by the "End Game" singer. "It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over the video, which shows her looking away awkwardly and gritting her teeth after showing her mom and dad. "Bring your parents they said."

"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the hilarious video.

That same night, Swift and Kelce were spotted in social media photos and videos adorably enjoying the victory -- dancing together, singing along and kissing as "Love Story" played through the speakers. Another video online showed Swift singing along to a remixed version of her GRAMMY Award-nominated hit "Anti-Hero."

Ever the Swift fan, Kelce also got behind the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers and jammed out to "You Belong With Me" as videos captured him staring at his girlfriend and singing her own song affectionately back to her.

