Travis Kelce apparently scored a promotion on Team Swift. During Taylor Swift's Friday night show in Sydney, Australia, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen pulling a move famously performed by the pop star's dad, Scott Swift, throughout the Eras Tour.

Numerous Swifties shared videos of their interactions with the NFL star inside Accor Stadium as he appeared to hand out Taylor Swift-branded guitar picks. In one clip, he can be seen responding to a fan who draws his attention from inside the VIP tent. After he beautifully catches a friendship bracelet thrown by the fan and offers a sweet salute in response, Travis returns the favor by tossing a guitar pick back. One user on social media cracked that Travis "went to Scott Swift's school of throwing guitar picks" -- which is to say, the memento didn't quite make it into the fan's hand. Another user made a joke that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes "would have thrown it perfectly." Yet another chimed in that Chiefs coach Andy Reid "did say he's not a good QB but a good TE for a reason lmao."

In a second video, Travis was seen mingling with fans outside the VIP tent during Taylor's performance of "illicit affairs." His pal Ross Travis points him in the direction of one group, and a smiling Travis happily accepts their friendship bracelet offering while digging into his pocket to pull out a guitar pick to share in return.

While it may seem like a small gesture, it's one that very much holds weight among those in the fandom. Social media is flooded with instances of concertgoers hoping to receive the coveted items from Scott during Taylor's shows. With the singer's dad passing the proverbial torch to Travis, one fan wrote, "Oh its SERIOUS serious."

Eagle-eyed Swifties were on high alert for a Travis sighting on Friday, sharing plenty of highlights from the fun show online. The 34-year-old athlete was all smiles as he was seen enjoying the concert wearing a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets. He was joined in a VIP tent by Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann.

As Taylor closed out her show with "Karma," she once again changed the lyric to belt out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." The couple was seen sharing a kiss as she exited the stage.

Don Arnold/TAS24/[SOURCE] for TAS Rights Management

Travis touched down in Sydney on Thursday and joined Taylor for some fun exploring of the Sydney Zoo.

A source told ET at the time, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

Friday marked the first of a four-night run in Sydney. On Saturday, concertgoers made no mention of a Travis sighting on social media. According to reports, the athlete may have already made the trip back to the U.S. to reunite with his teammates in Las Vegas as they continue to celebrate their recent Super Bowl LVIII win.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, there was chatter around that time with fans speculating that Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, had taken a page out of Mom and Dad Swift's playbook while visiting Sin City. After spotting a young fan in a Las Vegas hotel, Jason reportedly went out of his way to hand her a friendship bracelet.

Following her time in Sydney, Taylor is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold-out shows from March 6-9.

As for whether Travis will tag along for Taylor's next run of tour dates, the tight end's father, Ed Kelce, recently suggested it was possible. Ed spoke to the The Sydney Morning Herald and shared details about a conversation he recently had with his son.

"I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney?' And he seemed keen," Ed shared, adding that Travis "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

Swift will take a month-long hiatus from road life in April, as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France.

