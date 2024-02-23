Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter had a moment on Friday as the duo joined forces for a surprise medley of the former's "White Horse" and "Coney Island."

Swift's first night at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, began with a bit of drama as a portion of the venue was evacuated before the start of the show due to weather. As a result, Swift's opener, Carpenter, was not able to perform her scheduled set.

"She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney," Swift told the audience during the acoustic portion of her Eras Tour concert while seated at a piano. After inviting Carpenter to join her on stage, she addressed their multiple visits to the Sydney Zoo.

"We were talking, I think it might have been one of the times we were at the zoo," Swift began. "We've been 100 percent of our days off here."

She continued on her brief tangent, joking, "I don't think you guys understand how cool kangaroos are. ... They are so cool, so strong, so bouncy."

Swift relayed that during one of their outings, Carpenter shared with her that one song in her catalogue was "really important" to the "Feather" singer as a child. Carpenter then revealed the song to be Swift's 2008 Fearless track, "White Horse."

The women performed a beautiful rendition of the song together, combining it with Swift's evermore track, "Coney Island."

Earlier in the set, Swift played 1989's "How You Get the Girl" and debuted a new album cover for her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The latest special edition features a bonus track called "The Albatross."

Swift's newest Tortured Poets cover fits the same monochrome aesthetic as her previous offerings, but this time shows a full shot of the singer facing the camera while wearing a loose white button-up blouse as she appears to stand in front of an ocean. The back cover includes the phrase, "Am I Allowed to Cry?"

"I'm really, really proud of this record," she told the audience while showing the album art on a jumbo screen behind her.

Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - Don Arnold/TAS24/[SOURCE] for TAS Rights Management

Among those in the crowd on Friday were Katy Perry and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up with his pal, Ross Travis, and was pictured in a VIP tent enjoying the show while wearing a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets.

As she closed out her show with "Karma," Swift notably changed her lyric to belt out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

Her latest performance is Swift's first of four sold-out shows scheduled at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Following her time down under, Swift is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.

After that, the 34-year-old singer will take a month-long hiatus from road life in April, as she gears up to release The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France.

