Love never goes out of style. Taylor Swift offered her stamp of approval on one family's themed ensembles for her recent Eras Tour stop, which drew inspiration from boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

The 34-year-old singer threw a "Like" on an Instagram reel showing a family of four living their best front-row-seat lives at one of her performances in Melbourne, Australia, last week. In a collection of photos and videos from the event, one kiddo wears a classic Kelce No. 87 jersey with the front numbers bedazzled in glittering gold. Another youngster, holding a sign proclaiming it to be their "very first concert," wore a white t-shirt covered in red hearts and gems. Both children were full of smiles with Swift's lucky No. 13 painted on their cheeks, with the older boy breaking down into heartwarming tears at one point as he became overcome with emotion during the performance. The adults were also repping Chiefs jerseys, with the woman rocking a sequin mini-dress version.

"Set your life on fire, seek those who fan your flames. - Rumi @killatrav wasn’t in attendance but he was in spirit y'all," a caption on the original post reads. The user, Laura Elizabeth Luther, followed up with plenty more content from the family's big day out, including a screenshot of Swift offering a thumbs up on her video.

She also called out critics who had nasty things to say about her little boy's tears of joy, sharing an adorable video of the child doing his best impression of a Kelce touchdown celebration.

"Two things can be true at once internet trolls, little boys can love female artists and love football. The video of Jagger playing @nfl pretending to be @killatrav @chiefs was recorded in January," she wrote in her caption. "I never knew the internet carried so much hatred for little boys that show their emotions and sing @taylorswift lyrics until now."

In a clip shared on a separate account, Swift appears to notice the group's outfits from the stage while performing "The Archer."

During her concert at Melbourne Cricket Ground -- the famed venue that first opened its doors in 1853 -- Swift admitted she was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of fans in attendance.

"If I seem a little bit like I'm losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight ... it's because it's true," she told the boisterous crowd. "This is the biggest show that we've ever done. I'm fully star struck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!"

The songstress will continue her run of shows down under with four nights at Sydney's Accor Stadium, beginning Friday.

Getty

On Monday, Swift was spotted wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champs cap and a 'TNT' bracelet as she boarded her flight to Sydney. Both the cap and the elevated friendship bracelet Swift wore were given to her by Kelce. The next day, she was spotted hanging out on the town with her Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, as the duo was seen leaving dinner together.

Kelce left Los Angles on Tuesday evening before traveling to Hawaii, where he stayed overnight before boarding a private jet for Sydney to join the fun. It's unclear when Kelce will make his way back to the U.S., or if he'll stay for all four of her shows.

On Thursday, the group was seen enjoying a private tour of the Sydney Zoo.

In November, Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires, where he was spotted supporting Swift, alongside her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, during night two of the Eras Tour at the Estadio Monumental. He also famously attended her performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer, where he tried unsuccessfully to give her his number on a friendship bracelet. The rest, as they say, is history.

Following her time in Sydney, Taylor is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.