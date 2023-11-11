One day after landing in Argentina, Travis Kelce has been spotted partying like it's 1989 while taking in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in front of a packed crowd at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was photographed standing tall and proud while taking in the show. Eagle-eyed Swifties took to social media to share a pic, which appears to show him in a tent standing next to Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift.

Kelce's appearance comes after the "Anti-Hero" songstress was forced to reschedule the second night of her three-show stay in Argentina on Friday due to weather.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote Friday on Instagram. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

Kelce landed in Argentina after departing Kansas City late Thursday night. His arrival in South America came shortly after he attended Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala. After Friday's show was postponed, Swift and Kelce enjoyed dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. They were holding hands as they walked into the restaurant, with fans clapping and cheering for the adorable couple.

Kelce first attended Swift's Eras Tour back in July at Arrowhead Stadium -- home of the Kansas City Chiefs -- where he attempted (but failed) to give the singer a friendship bracelet.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the Chiefs tight end shared on his New Heights podcast back in July. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

His mission? Give Swift his number, which was inscribed on the friendship bracelet he wanted to give her.

Kelce would ultimately invite Swift to a game in Kansas City. She accepted the invite, and the rest is history.

