Travis Kelce celebrated a major career milestone over the weekend, becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leading receiver during the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Kelce and his teammates pulled out a win during the game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, defeating the Dolphins 21-14. Though it wasn't Kelce's strongest single-game performance, with the tight end scoring only three catches for 14 yards, he still secured the most receiving yards of any player in Chiefs' history with 10,941 -- besting Tony Gonzalez's previous record by one yard.

It was the fourth game of the NFL's 2023 International Series, which sees U.S. teams travel abroad for select games throughout the season.

Taylor Swift, who was not in attendance for the European game, subtly showed her support on social media by liking an Instagram post from People about Kelce's achievement.

Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

During Friday's news conference ahead of the game, the 34-year-old tight end was hit with some big questions about his romance with the 33-year-old pop star.

First, Kelce was questioned on whether Swift would be at the game since the "Lover" singer has been present at several of his match-ups since their romance reportedly started in September.

"When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself," the player coyly answered.

He was also asked if he's in love with the GRAMMY winner. In true Kelce fashion, he kept his cards close to his chest.

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," he firmly responded, smiling.

Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swift enjoyed time with her gal pals in New York City.

The "Anti-Hero" singer and her friend/collaborator, Phoebe Bridgers, were spotted having dinner at Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village on Friday night, and they smiled as they left the famed eatery.

Gotham/GC Images

On Saturday, Swift stepped out with her new friend, Brittany Mahomes -- the wife of Kelce's teammate, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- and the rest of her star-studded friend group including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, among others.

Adding to the group, Mahomes' close friends -- who are also wives of Kansas City Chiefs players -- Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell came out in NYC on Saturday.

Gotham/GC Images

Despite skipping the Euro game, a source tells ET Taylor and Travis' romance is going strong, noting that the famous duo "bring out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source shared. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

For more on Swift and Kelce's romance, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: