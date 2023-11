This morning, the fourth game of the NFL's 2023 International Series features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kansas City and Miami are two of the best teams in the AFC. The long-awaited showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill will air on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT). If you don't have cable, the best way to stream today's Chiefs vs. Dolphins game is on Sling TV, which is currently 50% off for your first month.

What team will win in Germany? Will Taylor Swift be there to root for Travis Kelce? You'll need to watch to find out. Here is everything to know about how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Week 9 game live today.

How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Game

The NFL's first Germany game of the year between the Dolphins and the Chiefs will be airing live on NFL Network. For cord-cutters without cable, the most cost-effective way to watch this morning's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NFL Network down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game if you want to watch it later in the day.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

EPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching this weekend's Dolphins vs. Chiefs game along with the rest of this season's NFL games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023-24 NFL season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

Week 9

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST ( ESPN )

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Week 12

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST ( Prime Video )

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 a.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

