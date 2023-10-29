Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town from Kansas City to New York City, but the famous duo did not bring their romance to Denver -- and the Chiefs ended up losing!

Ahead of the game, ET learned that Swift was not expected to attend Kelce's Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos 9-24, proving that Swift really is the team's good luck charm.

Adding insult to injury, the Broncos played Swift's hit "Shake It Off" in the stadium after their win.

Taylor, who was last at the Denver stadium during a two-night stop on her Eras Tour, attended four out of five of Travis' latest games, and he notably played better when she was there in person.

On his New Heights podcast, Travis reacted to the fact that his stats improve if Taylor is in the crowd, admitting to his brother, Jason Kelce, that it's "hard for me to wrap my head around that."

Travis' coach, Andy Reid, noticed the improved numbers too, telling reporters that Taylor, who released her version of 1989 on Friday, "can stay around all she wants."

"I love Coach Reid, man, what a guy," Travis said on the podcast. "Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right."

On and off the field, a source tells ET that the famous duo "brings out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source says. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

On the Kelce side of things, Travis' family "adores Taylor," the source says of his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

"They are impressed by her and think she's sweet, giving, and caring, similarly to how Travis is," the source says. "Travis is a laid-back, fun, and charismatic guy."

Ed himself confirmed as much in an interview with ET, noting, "She's very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn't put on airs or anything like that... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

"I think they are two very driven, professional individuals," Ed added of Travis and Taylor's bond. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour. He's knee deep in [the NFL]. He takes his just as serious as she takes hers, as far as commitment to to their craft."

