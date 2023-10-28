Travis Kelce is letting his Swiftie flag fly! On Friday night, the 34-year-old NFL player was spotted singing and dancing along to Taylor Swift's "Love Story" amid his romance with the 33-year-old singer.

In the sweet video, which appears to have been taken at a bar, Kelce begins filming himself jamming out to the track, which first came out in 2008, before "Taylor's Version" was released in 2021.

As Swift sings, "Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone / I'll be waiting, all that's left to do is run," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end takes a drink from a bottle and sways side-to-side with his hands in the air, all while singing along.

The video shows Kelce ending his recording and continuing to look down at his phone, with some fans speculating that he was busy sending the clip to the singer herself.

Kelce's sing-along came after he attended game one of the World Series at the Texas Rangers' Global Life Field. During the game, which saw the home team come out victorious over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kelce was spotted dancing along to Swift's "Shake It Off."

In the video, which was taken the same day that "Taylor's Version" of the song came out on her 1989 album, Kelce is seen on the stadium's screen as Swift's track plays. He isn't shy about enjoying the song, even performing some of the same moves that Swift does in her music video.

As Kelce was leaving the game, a fan yelled, "We love Taylor!" Kelce looked back to the fan in question and happily replied, "Thank you!"

While Kelce was spending time in Texas, Swift was back in New York City, where she was spotted stepping out for dinner in the West Village.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The duo's latest sightings came after a source gave ET an update on their romance.

"Taylor is loving dating Travis. He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other," the source said. "She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

"Travis' family adores Taylor," the source added of the NFL player's parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce. "They are impressed by her and think she's sweet, giving, and caring, similarly to how Travis is. Travis is a laidback, fun, and charismatic guy. They bring out the best in each other."

