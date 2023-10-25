Travis Kelce is a dancing machine! The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star busted out some sweet dance moves for a charity event on Tuesday night and he looked like a future contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

The NFL star could be seen not just dancing but also leading the way. He and a few others danced along to Aretha Franklin's "Respect," and he danced while behind a row of women donning pink cowboy hats, which looked very similar to the one Pete Davidson wore during his Saturday Night Live skit on Fox's NFL coverage, for which Kelce made a cameo.

If you look closely, Kelce is the one who is dancing with authority by leading the fun choreography number. At one point, Kelce got in the middle of the makeshift dance floor and twerked a little. Tuesday night's event was held for Operation Breakthrough, a non-profit organization in Kansas City that provides a nurturing and educational environment for children.

Kelce's Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation formed a partnership with Operation Breakthrough years ago, and his foundation launched Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, which houses a digital media lab, automotive and engineering lab and an on-site food truck run by culinary arts students. Its purpose is to create a safe space where teens can explore careers in STEM and launch their own entrepreneurial efforts.

And it was Kelce who purchased a vacant muffler shop in Kansas City in August 2020 to get things started, after he signed a four-year extension with the Chiefs that same year worth $57 million.

The best part about Ignition Lab is it continues the work set out to do by Operation Breakthrough, which works with children up to the eighth grade. And that's when Ignition Lab takes over, providing the space for teens ages 14 to 18.

"As a kid I was mindful of how life looked different for everyone, but as a man I am profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure, and privilege I grew up with compared to others," Kelce said in a statement at the time. "Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream. And it's a beautiful thing when a kid’s dream comes true."

Kelce's father, Ed, spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner and beamed with pride at the work his two NFL sons -- including Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- have done off the field.

"When you see the things that they do in the community, with the stuff that goes into [it], the children's family that work in Philly and again Operation Breakthrough, these are organizations that impact people's lives in a very real manner," he said.

Ed added, "Yeah ... you're proud of their hard work and dedication to the craft."

Kelce's dance moves, while pretty spectacular, apparently come second in terms of talent. Earlier this week while on their New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted that it's his brother, Jason, who has better dance moves, calling it Jason's "hidden talent."

RELATED CONTENT: