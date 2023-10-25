Travis Kelce is focused on his game. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been on a winning streak, which some are crediting to the support of Taylor Swift.

After stats about Travis' improved game went viral, the professional athlete reacted to the news on Wednesday's episode of his and his brother, Jason Kelce's, New Heights podcast.

It was reported that Travis averaged 108 receiving yards per game of the four games that Taylor was at, as opposed to the 46.5 average when she has not in attendance.

"Hard for me to wrap my head around that," Travis admitted during the podcast when the stats were read aloud.

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

In fact, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even commented on Taylor's attendance, saying the "End Game" singer "can stay around all she wants."

"I love Coach Reid, man, what a guy," Travis said on the podcast. "Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right. Shout out to Chief's kingdom, way to get it done, baby."

Taylor attended Travis' latest at-home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MIssouri, over the weekend. The couple left the game hand-in-hand and were later photographed together at an after-party where Taylor was seen kissing Travis on the cheek.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Throughout the fandom surrounding his relationship with Taylor, Travis has made it clear that his focus remains on football.

During a recent interview on the Paper Routes podcast, the 34-year-old athlete said, "I've always been a football first kind of guy. ...I never want that perception to be deterred. I have fun with going out and going to all these events and meeting people and being in front of a camera like I did on Saturday Night Live. I enjoy all of that so it's just kind of been, like, a slow transition into what opportunities I can get myself into and juggling the balance of just making football the first and main goal. Everything else is kind of secondary for when my career is over."

