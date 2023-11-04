Taylor Swift had another girls' night out and, once again, New York City was the playground.

The "Anti-Hero" singer and friend/collaborator Phoebe Bridgers were spotted having dinner at Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village on Friday night, and they smiled as they left the famous joint. Bridgers donned her trademark silver locks and a long black coat, while Swift opted for a vintage Gucci sweater with black pants and a brown leather purse.

Besides the tasty food at the tavern, the singers were treated to a bit of history. The Minetta Tavern, which opened its doors in 1937, is famous for its past frequent customers, including Ernest Hemingway and famed American poet E.E. Cummings.

Yes, New York City's hallowed ground when it comes to a night out with her gal pals. Last month, Swift was joined by Blake Lively and Sophie Turner for a dinner at Emilio’s Ballato. Lively's older sister, Robyn, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes were also in on the fun.

The month prior, in September, Swift and Lively were spotted getting together for a fun girls' night at the exclusive hot spot restaurant Zero Bond in New York's NoHo neighborhood.

BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews

Meanwhile, Swift's beau Travis Kelce made a fashion statement of his own while in Germany, where the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

The NFL star donned a sweater, black pants, a black beanie and a pair of 1996 Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers.

But even while overseas Kelce couldn't escape being asked about Swift. During Friday's news conference, the 34-year-old tight end was given the third degree about his romance with the 33-year-old pop star.

First, Kelce was questioned on whether Swift would be at the game since the "Lover" singer has been present at several of his games since their romance reportedly started in September.

"When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself," Travis coyly answered.

He was also asked if he's in love with the GRAMMY winner. In true Kelce fashion, he kept his cards close to his chest.

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," he firmly responded, smiling.

