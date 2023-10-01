Taylor Swift and the girls took on New York City in style! On Saturday, the pop star was joined by Blake Lively and Sophie Turner for a dinner at Emilio’s Ballato.

Besties Swift, 33, and Lively, 36, arrived hand-in-hand each donning chic ensembles. The "Shake It Off" singer wore a little black dress with a black crossbody bag by Ralph Lauren. For her part, Lively wore a striped skirt and a beige cropped shirt. The Gossip Girl actress completed her look with a pair of knee-high boots.

Turner, 27, wore a red leather dress with knee-high black boots. The women were also joined by Lively's older sister, Robyn Lively, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

A source tells ET, Swift and her girl gang arrived at the popular eatery around 9 p.m.

"They entered via a private side entrance on Mott Street," the source says, in order to avoid the busy main entrance. "They were then escorted into the 'preferred' seating room."

The source adds, "Everyone is in a great mood and looked like they were ready to have some fun."

Swift has been lending support to Turner -- who is divorcing Joe Jonas -- as she has allowed her and their two children to reside in her NYC residence.

Swift's outing with the ladies came before she is set to support her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Last week, sources confirmed that the "Blank Space" singer would be at the game.

"Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday," the source said.

A second source told ET, "The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

